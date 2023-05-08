Stolen vehicle engulfed in flames delays train near Lincoln Southwest High School

A train was delayed after a car caught fire near Lincoln Southwest High School on Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stolen car on fire near Lincoln Southwest High School that delayed a nearby train on Sunday.

On Saturday around 11:45 p.m., police were called to a hit and run involving a Hyundai Sonata near Superior Street in north Lincoln.

LPD later determined the Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the Union Bank lot near Holmes Lake Park.

On Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision in the Southwest High School parking lot.

LPD said witnesses had seen Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly in the lot and then collide with a light pole.

Later on, a large amount of smoke was seen in the same area near Aries Drive. Police located the stolen Hyundai Sonata in the middle of a grass field, engulfed in flames, LPD said. The grass also caught fire.

Due to the fire, a Burlington Northern train was delayed.

The Fire Inspector advised the preliminary investigation suggested arson.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

