Trial date set for Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking

A trial date has been set for an Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking will soon be going to trial.

Rolando Midder, 43, appeared in federal court in Omaha Monday morning and a trial date was set for June 5.

Arrested last year, Midder is charged with sex trafficking of minors and by force by coercion.

Rolando Midder, 43
Rolando Midder, 43(PHOTO: WOWT)

Court documents indicated an FBI special agent was on a website used for prostitution and recognized a 16-year-old girl who was pictured on it. Omaha Police joined the case and a date was arranged through the website. Several hours later, Midder was arrested at a hotel near 108th and L Street.

A child was also at the scene and allegedly told police Midder was violent with her.

If convicted, Midder faces 15 years to life in prison.

