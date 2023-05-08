Trial underway for Lincoln man charged with 1st Degree Murder

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marked the opening day of trial for Brian Keith Adams, who is charged with 1st Degree Murder after killing 29-year-old Trevious Clark on October 18, 2021.

According to prosecutors, the initial incident happened on Oct. 18, 2021 after Adams and the victim, Clark were involved in a physical altercation.

Prosecutors say Clark initially punched Adams in the face, to which Adams retaliated by striking Clark over the head with a jack handle, then stomped on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, killing him.

The defense, and Adams himself admits that he struck Clark in the head, and stomped on him afterwards, but asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

Witnesses began testifying in court today, and trial will continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

Brian Adams murder trial begins
Brian Adams Murder Trial begins
A vaccine clinic was held March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for residents age 65 and...
COVID-19 emergency declaration ends for Lincoln, some resources will continue
Abortion-rights proponents hold up signs that say, "No Bans Ever," on Thursday, April 27, 2023,...
State lawmakers to try again to limit abortion rights, pairing it with a bill involving gender care
Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas
Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas