Tuesday Forecast: Continued warm with more scattered ‘storms...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” will populate your forecasts this week...

Unsettled weather will continue off-and-on this second week of May...with rain and thunderstorms chances for parts of the state each day. Weak frontal boundaries across the Central Plains will combine with disturbances aloft to bring daily precipitation possibilities to a theater near you. With the natural heat and humidity of early-May also present...severe weather threats will also need to be monitored in the coming days...including the possibility of heavy rain at times. The complexity of this weather pattern will make it difficult to discern the most likely severe weather concerns more than a day in advance...so while we will talk about the most likely severe weather scenarios over the coming days, please stay updated with the latest information. Temperatures should remain at-or-above normal or most of the upcoming week...with highs averaging out in the 70s-to-lower 80s most days...with lows holding in the 50s-to-lower 60s for much of 10-11 Country. Both temperatures and rain chances are expected to diminish a bit as we head through the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend...stay tuned.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Monday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

SPC Outlook Monday (KOLN)

SPC Outlook Tuesday (KOLN)

SPC Outlook Wednesday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

