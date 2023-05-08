YMCA of Lincoln to host 3rd annual swimsuit drive

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YMCA of Lincoln will be hosting their third annual swimsuit drive for more than 150 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer.

The community-wide swimsuit drive will take place May 10 to May 23 and the swimsuits collected will be distributed to students attending Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers, with swim lessons beginning in early June. The public is encouraged to drop off sizes youth XS-XL swimsuits for boys and girls (one-piece preferred) at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations including:

  • Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.
  • Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Dr.
  • Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Dr.
  • Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.

The YMCA will also accept gift cards and monetary donations which can be dropped off at the Front Desk of any Lincoln YMCA branch or mail to the YMCA of Lincoln: 570 Fallbrook Blvd, Ste 210, Lincoln, NE, 68521 (Memo: Swimsuit Drive).

The swimming lesson grant, through Y-USA and in partnership with Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Community Learning Centers, teaches youth how to swim, as well as life-saving water safety skills.

“We’re fortunate to be in a position to extend our reach and teach young people the importance of water safety each and every day,” Geoff Weller, Executive Director at the Cooper YMCA, said. “We understand that cost can be a significant barrier when learning how to swim – both for lessons and the suits, and with the community’s help we’ll be able to minimize those obstacles as much as possible.”

Additionally, YMCA and community members who donated swimsuits will be entered to win one free session (six classes) of group swimming lessons at the Lincoln YMCA along with a free week pass to “Try the Y” or share with a friend, family member, or co-worker.

