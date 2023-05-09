3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
By Chelsea Collinsworth, KCBD Digital and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Three adults and two children were killed in a head-on collision in Texas early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers in Lubbock responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue.

Investigators said the victims were identified as 46-year-old George Wallace, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

Police said Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were hit head-on by an SUV driven by Wallace.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Wallace, Xavier and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.

There were no other occupants in the SUV.

