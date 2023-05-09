Burwell bait shop destroyed by highway vehicle

BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - A late night crash has left a well-known bait shop in ruin.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Marvin Hulinsky tells Local4 that a northbound vehicle on Highway 96 kept going straight instead of following the curve of the highway, causing them to ramp into Dad’s Calamus East bait shop.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, and crews from the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after. Hulinsky said the crews remained on scene to make sure everything was safe before eventually leaving shortly after 2 a.m.

It’s not known how many people were in the vehicle or if any charges have been filed in the case. Hulinsky did confirm that the investigation into the incident is being handled locally by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Local4 has placed calls in to learn more about the incident, but have yet to hear back.

Keep it with Local4 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.