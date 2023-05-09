Ex-US Homeland Security agent gets life for sex assaults

Last December, Olivas was found guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of...
Last December, Olivas was found guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Homeland Security special agent was sentenced to life in federal prison Monday for sexually assaulting two women he silenced by telling them he was “above the law.”

John Jacob Olivas, 48, of Riverside was sentenced by a judge who said he had engaged in “systematic torture of women” and his victims would “live with this trauma for the rest of their lives,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Last December, Olivas was found guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Olivas began his career with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2007 and resigned in 2015 after working for more than six years as a Homeland Security special agent.

Olivas attacked both women in 2012, prosecutors said.

One victim testified that Olivas tried to rape her “after making it clear to her that the police would not be responsive to any report she would make about Olivas because he was ‘above a cop,’ and ‘untouchable’ and ‘invisible’ to police” because of his federal position, the U.S. attorney’s office statement said.

The woman also said Olivas told her that he could make her “disappear,” have her arrested on fake charges or have her children taken from her, the statement said.

Olivas also raped another woman on two separate occasions. She testified that Olivas made comments that led her to believe he couldn’t be touched by the criminal justice system, and before the first rape threatened her with his service gun, authorities said.

Olivas showed his Homeland Security credentials to both victims and asserted “that he was above the law,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit
A manhunt is underway for two inmates who escaped Philadelphia Correctional Facility.
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours