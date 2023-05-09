Green Light Project NE aims to raise mental health awareness in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department wants to remind residents that May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year, the Mental Health Association of Nebraska, Lancaster County Prevention Coalition, and Tobacco Free Lancaster County have teamed up for the Green Light Project NE.

The Green Light Project, which gives the public the opportunity to light up their homes and businesses in Lincoln and Lancaster County in green by adding green lights to your home or business, displaying yard signs, or sharing social media posts with the hashtag #GreenLightProjectNE, aims to increase awareness about mental health, reduce stigma, and encourage conversations.

Light bulbs and yard signs are available at no cost at each of these partner locations while supplies last:

LLCHD, 3131 O St., second floor

Region V Systems, 1645 N St.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five Americans experiences a mental health condition each year, and almost half of the population will face a diagnosable disorder in their lifetime. LLCHD said one of the issues is that despite the prevalence of mental health challenges, stigma and shame often prevent people from seeking support.

“It is important to normalize talking about our mental health the same way we talk about our physical health. We can do that by offering the same support, referrals, and hope for recovery and wellness to anyone experiencing a mental health challenge that we would for someone experiencing an illness or injury,” Teri Effle, a prevention specialist with Region V and the Lancaster County Prevention Coalition said. “The isolation and stigma surrounding mental health can lead to many other challenges for young people as well as adults. It’s important to start those conversations early.”

LLCHD said anyone experiencing mental illness can access a wide range of services provided by community resources that follow the Intentional Peer Support Model from the Mental Health Association of Nebraska.

Additionally, LLCHD said managing daily life can be difficult for people experiencing mental illness or chronic stress, but that turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms like tobacco or other substance use to help provide relief, are ineffective treatments that intensify symptoms over time.

“Some people think using tobacco eases their stress or mental illness symptoms, but research shows that tobacco use actually triggers the body’s stress response. The constant cycle of nicotine withdrawal over time increases stress levels and worsens symptoms of anxiety and depression. To promote overall health and mental well-being, quitting tobacco is one of the most effective actions you can take,” Sadie Jensen, Health Educator with LLCHD and the Tobacco Free Lancaster County Coalition, said.

To learn more about the heart-to-heart conversations and additional tools and resources, visit www.talkheart2heart.org.

To learn more about valuable resources and information to support quitting tobacco, call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit TobaccoFreeLancasterCounty.org.

The Mental Health Association of Nebraska has two warmlines available for people who are not in an immediate crisis but are seeking support or someone to talk to. People can call the Keya Warmline at 402-261-5959 or the Honu Warmline at 402-975-2032.

Anyone in Nebraska seeking support can call and talk to an Intentional Peer Support Specialist in-person 24/7, 365 days a year or learn more about programs and services available by calling the main office at 402-441-4371 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Green Light Project NE, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.