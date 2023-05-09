Huskers resume suspended April 18th game, fall 6-5

The Nebraska baseball team faces off against Creighton.
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball suspended play against Creighton on April 18th due to bad weather. At the time the game was suspended it was the bottom of the seventh inning and Charlie Fischer had just walked to load the bases in tie ball game for the Huskers, 4-4.

On Tuesday the game was resumed before the start of a regularly scheduled game between the Bluejays and Huskers.

Gabe Swansen started the game in the box with bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Swansen hit a sac fly to bring in Max Anderson and give Nebraska a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth with Shay Schanaman on the mound for Nebraska, the lead off batter would reach on a hit by pitch. Creighton would later raddle off back to back RBI doubles by Ben Gbur and Nolan Sailors to take a 6-5 lead.

Nebraska couldn’t generate any offense in the 8th or 9th inning and would fall to Creighton 6-5. The regularly scheduled game between Nebraska and Creighton on Tuesday will start at 7:00 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

