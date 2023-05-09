Damaged license plate helps Lancaster County deputies track down driver in hit and run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are crediting a damaged license plate in helping find the driver involved in a hit and run crash.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, the crash happened Monday evening around 7:38 p.m.

The driver of a gray Toyota pickup truck was southbound on SW 12th Street, when deputies claim he got to the intersection of West Denton Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign, then hit a westbound Ford focus.

Chief Houchin said that caused the Focus to flip, roll over and land in the ditch.

According to Chief Houchin, the driver of the pickup left the scene without calling 911 and did not check on the other driver and passenger.

Responding deputies said they found a license plate that belonged to the driver of the pickup.

When deputies went to the owner’s address, they claim that they found him outside but the pickup was in the garage with the door shut.

Chief Houchin said the driver of the pickup, identified as 57-year-old Richard Caruso, is facing leaving the scene of an injury accident charges.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Focus were injured and taken to the hospital where they were treated, then released.

