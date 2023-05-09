Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Columbus

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the SNARE Task Force arrested a Columbus man last week following a narcotics investigation.

Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at a residence near 30th Avenue and Sixth Street. During the search, investigators located multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and THC. Investigators also located a firearm.

According to officials, 25-year-old Juan Renteria of Columbus was arrested for several charges including possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was lodged in Platte County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
NSAA releases 2023 State Baseball Championship Bracket
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen vehicle and taking...
Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln
Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
StarTran buses
StarTran adds 11 new compressed natural gas buses to fixed-service bus routes in Lincoln
10/11's Madison Pitsch went to Kohll's Rx to learn more about getting Narcan for free
How to get Narcan for free in 94 Nebraska pharmacies