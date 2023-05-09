Nebraska senators respond to proposed amendment change to ‘Let Them Grow Act’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The notion of a stricter abortion law in Nebraska is still a possibility this legislative session. The clock is winding down on how much can get done in the unicameral, but a republican state senator is now trying to combine two controversial proposals into one existing bill through a last-minute amendment.

Since both ideas deal with medical procedures, supporters said it has a chance to pass and doesn’t violate the rule that legislation must contain a single subject. It’s unclear when this will be debated and voted on, but what it would do is add an abortion ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy to LB 574, the bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The language surrounding that transgender restriction is apparently changing too.

On Monday, State Senator Ben Hansen filed an abortion-related amendment to the ‘Let Them Grow Act’. There have been talks of that bill adjusting its wording throughout the session, but not like this. Some senators said this was a curve ball they weren’t expecting.

At the State Capitol, a legislative session unlike any other is making headlines again. This time, the spotlight is on an amendment to an existing bill just one hurdle away from the governor’s desk; One that would take up the topic of abortion once more.

“Especially due to time constraints that’s been put on the session this year, from certain senators taking up a lot of time, they kind of backed us into a little bit of a corner,” Hansen said.

Senator Hansen filed it. It’s known as the ‘Pre-Born Child Protection Act’ amendment. It would ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy instead of six weeks. A bill aimed at doing that failed last month and the amendment is being worked into the ‘Let Them Grow Act’.

Fellow lawmaker George Dungan is against both that act and the new amendment. He questioned whether the two topics are actually similar enough for the abortion-ban amendment to be added to a transgender care restriction bill.

“The only two things that I see that these bills have in common is the government standing between a doctor and patients,” Dungan said. “And I oppose that in pretty much every concept.”

Something else that’s in the works, tweaking LB 574 so it only bans gender-affirming surgeries on minors, not puberty blockers or hormone therapies.

State Senator Kathleen Kauth, who is the main sponsor of LB 574, said ‘Let Them Grow’ is an appropriate name for this idea, as well as a stricter abortion ban seeing as Nebraska currently allows abortions until after 20 weeks.

“We are talking about protecting children, you can’t protect children any more than protecting an unborn child,” Kauth said. “So we’re protecting children in all stages of their life and making sure that they’re actually able to be born so that we can protect them more.”

State Senator Danielle Conrad said whether it’s changing a proposed abortion ban from six weeks to 12 weeks or limiting the transgender care restriction, it’s not enough to get her support.

“I don’t think it’s going to alleviate the fears from the medical community from LGBTQ Nebraskans,” Conrad said. “And so I think it’s overall just very disappointing that we put politics over people. And we put politics over medicine.

10/11 NOW reached out to speaker John Arch for comment on when the amended version of LB 574 will be debated, but he declined to speak.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.