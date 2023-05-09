NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Tuesday, May 9)
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Soccer Tournament is underway at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Tuesday’s matches featured the Class A Girls Quarterfinals, which includes three Lincoln teams: Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, and Lincoln Southwest.
Class A Girls
Gretna vs Papillion-La Vista, 12 p.m.
Omaha Marian vs Omaha Westside, 2 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs Lincoln Pius X, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln East vs Millard West, 7:30 p.m.
