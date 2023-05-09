Officer impersonation scam targets multiple people in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning the public of an officer impersonation scam after two separate people were targeted Monday.

Lincoln Police received a report of a phone scam around 2:30 p.m. A 53-year-old woman said she received a phone call and the caller ID indicated it was from the police non-emergency number 402-441-6000.

The victim said the male callers claimed she failed to appear in federal court and needed to pay $14,000 in fines or face arrest, according to LPD.

LPD said the callers also indicated that the payment needed to be made through Apple Pay.

According to police, the victim told the caller she was going to call the police non-emergency line herself to confirm the identity of the callers, but the callers then disconnected.

Just before 4 p.m. that same day, Lincoln Police were called to Hy-Vee just southeast of Holmes Lake Park on the report of a 31-year-old victim who was contacted by phone, and provided similar details to the previous case.

LPD said the victim was instructed to go to Hy-Vee and pay her fines by money order.

The victim said it felt like a scam and told the caller that she would rather speak with an officer in person and called police, according to LPD.

There was no monetary loss in both cases.

The Lincoln Police Department wants to remind the public that they do not have the ability to accept payment of fines for anything and government entities do not accept payment in the form of gift cards, money order, cash app, Venmo, Green Dot, or any other convenience-based transaction service.

