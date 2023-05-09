Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

((AP) - Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Canoyer Garden Center has all your gardening needs in Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
Situation at 40th and Y in Lincoln
SCENE VIDEO: Heavy police presence at 40th and Y Streets
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting