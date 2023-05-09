Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms return Tuesday

Brad's Tuesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unsettled weather will return to Nebraska over the next several days. We will have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Temperatures will generally be above average through Saturday.

Marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday for south central and western Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms for central and western Nebraska.
Isolated severe thunderstorms for central and western Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with the best chance late this afternoon and evening. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 mph and 30 mph.

A little cooler today, but still above average.
A little cooler today, but still above average.(KOLN)

A continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows generally in the 50s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures.
Mild overnight low temperatures.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.

Warm temperatures continue on Wednesday.
Warm temperatures continue on Wednesday.(KOLN)

Above average temperatures will continue at least through Saturday with a chance of rain everyday. Sunday, Mother’s Day will be cooler with a few showers possible.

Warm temperatures through Saturday.
Warm temperatures through Saturday.(KOLN)

