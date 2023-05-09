See lightning hit Kearney elementary school

Students to return this week
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Students will be able to go back to Park Elementary school in Kearney on Thursday after crews have cleaned up damage done by a May 5 lightning strike.

Kearney Public Schools said lightning struck a brick chimney damaging about 90% of the roof. The strike also damaged three HVAC units and a building automation system.

The school was closed Monday and Tuesday. Park students will be out of the building Wednesday for a previously planned field trip. They should be able to return to the building Thursday.

KPS Facilities Director Trent Bosard said, “The good news is that all electrical, technology, fire alarm, security system, phones, and fobs are up and running. We have a lot of wet areas in the building that will dry out in the next couple of days.”

KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf said they’re not going to let a few leaks stop them. “We are excited the damages weren’t more extensive,” he said. “And that our Park students will be able to finish their school year out in the building with their classmates and teachers. There are many exciting year-end activities planned and I’m glad the students will not miss those great memories!”

Multiple photos were shared on the Park Elementary Facebook page showing considerable damage done to the school by Friday night’s storm.

