Stars eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs

The Lincoln Stars were eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs on Monday.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a scoring bonanza on Monday at the Ice Box. Twelve goals were scored in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately for the Lincoln Stars, their goals only came in the first period.

Lincoln scored four times over the first 20 minutes to take a 4-3 lead over the Force. However, Fargo rallied to score five times while ending the Stars’ season.

Cole Knuble had a hat trick for Fargo, who advances to the Clark Cup Championship series. Doug Grimes netted a pair of goals for the Stars, while Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez also found the back of the net.

Following the game, Stars head coach Rocky Russo said he was proud of his team for its effort this year. Russo complimented the players for their talent on the ice, but also their dedication to the organization and work in the Lincoln community.

This marks the Stars’ deepest playoff run in more than a decade.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

Stars eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs
Stars eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs
NSAA Boys State Soccer: Lincoln Southwest vs. Columbus
NSAA Boys State Soccer: Lincoln Southwest vs. Columbus
Monday’s matches feature the Class A Boys Quarterfinals, which includes three Lincoln teams:...
NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Monday, May 8) - 10 p.m.
Athlete of the Week: Carter Mick
Athlete of the Week: Carter Mick