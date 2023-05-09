Stars eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a scoring bonanza on Monday at the Ice Box. Twelve goals were scored in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately for the Lincoln Stars, their goals only came in the first period.

Lincoln scored four times over the first 20 minutes to take a 4-3 lead over the Force. However, Fargo rallied to score five times while ending the Stars’ season.

Cole Knuble had a hat trick for Fargo, who advances to the Clark Cup Championship series. Doug Grimes netted a pair of goals for the Stars, while Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez also found the back of the net.

Following the game, Stars head coach Rocky Russo said he was proud of his team for its effort this year. Russo complimented the players for their talent on the ice, but also their dedication to the organization and work in the Lincoln community.

"This team, this organization, this brand is very alive and well..."



-Rocky Russo following the @LincolnStars season-ending loss in the Clark Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/8ehxLtVZKe — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 9, 2023

This marks the Stars’ deepest playoff run in more than a decade.

