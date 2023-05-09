StarTran adds 11 new compressed natural gas buses to fixed-service bus routes in Lincoln

StarTran buses
StarTran buses(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department transit system, StarTran, announced the addition of 11 new compressed natural gas fuel buses to the fixed-service bus routes in Lincoln Tuesday.

LTU said compressed natural gas, which the buses will be using, is a sustainable renewable fuel source that is more environmentally friendly than diesel fuel.

With the new buses, LTU said it has increased the amount of vehicles in the StarTran fleet using renewable fuel to 75%. Prior to the new additions, StarTran had a total of 67 buses with 39 buses and two trolleys running on CNG, 10 being electric buses, and 16 buses running on diesel fuel.

“We are continuing to invest in and prioritize transit in Lincoln every day through sustainable fleet purchases like these new CNG buses,” Liz Elliott, LTU Director, said. “The new buses offer smooth, quiet rides for our passengers and lower maintenance costs. The buses also help move the city toward its Climate Action Plan goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a net 80% by 2050 and contribute to converting the City’s vehicle fleet to 100% electric or alternative fuel vehicles by 2040.”

The 11 new buses were paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds and cost $587,609.76 each.

