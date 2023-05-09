Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln

Stop sticks were used to disable the stolen vehicle.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen SUV and taking two suspects connected to the crime into custody Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, a Chevy Equinox was reported stolen from the area of 10th and C around 9 a.m. Tuesday. NSP was able to monitor the vehicle’s path and tracked it to 40th and Y where they used stop sticks to pop the tires on the SUV.

Two people from Lincoln were taken into custody just after 10 a.m. but it’s unclear what charges they’re facing. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
NSAA releases 2023 State Baseball Championship Bracket
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Columbus
StarTran buses
StarTran adds 11 new compressed natural gas buses to fixed-service bus routes in Lincoln
10/11's Madison Pitsch went to Kohll's Rx to learn more about getting Narcan for free
How to get Narcan for free in 94 Nebraska pharmacies