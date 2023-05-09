Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen SUV and taking two suspects connected to the crime into custody Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, a Chevy Equinox was reported stolen from the area of 10th and C around 9 a.m. Tuesday. NSP was able to monitor the vehicle’s path and tracked it to 40th and Y where they used stop sticks to pop the tires on the SUV.

Two people from Lincoln were taken into custody just after 10 a.m. but it’s unclear what charges they’re facing. No one was injured.

