Sun safety going into summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the CDC. May is skin cancer prevention month, a time to educate on the importance of sun safety heading into summer.

Skin cancer, despite it’s commonality, is also very preventable. Kerri Otto PA-C, MPAS has worked in skin care for 20 years and has seen it all. She said she has seen an increase in younger adults getting skin cancer. Otto said wearing sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect yourself. She said to apply a teaspoon size to your face, every day, and the size of a shot glass, for the rest of the body.

“I still have patients who are confused about how much sunscreen to use,” Otto said. “They don’t realize they have to reapply it.”

Otto said people should be wearing sunscreen no matter the weather, even on a cloudy day. Other ways to protect your skin include wide brimmed hats, for each inch on a hat brim it decreases your risk of sunburn by 10 percent. In other words, a hat six inches wide decreases sun burn risk by 60 percent.

“I think the more education we get out there and especially training our young kids the importance and teaching them sunscreen use, hopefully we can see a decrease in the amount of skin cancer that we see.” Otto said.

It’s recommended to check the skin for any abnormalities from head to toe, and if needed, contact your doctor or dermatologist.

