Wednesday Forecast: The chance of rain remains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as the active weather pattern continues. Decent rain chances are still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain begins to trend down this weekend.

Wednesday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with the best chance (30 to 40%) of rain in the morning. The chance will decrease to 10 to 20% in the afternoon and remain that way in the eastern half of the area into the evening. In the western half of Nebraska, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase back to 30 to 40% in the evening. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. High temperatures look to be in the low 70s to low 80s with southeast winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. The rain chance will increase to 30 to 40% in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. There could be isolated tornadoes too. High temperatures on Thursday look to be mainly in the 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across the are Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few tornadoes are possible. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance of rain continues Friday and this weekend. The weather pattern may be changing next week with a good chance of dry conditions returning to the area.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

