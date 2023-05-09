Wednesday Forecast: The chance of rain remains

By Brandon Rector
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as the active weather pattern continues. Decent rain chances are still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain begins to trend down this weekend.

Wednesday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with the best chance (30 to 40%) of rain in the morning. The chance will decrease to 10 to 20% in the afternoon and remain that way in the eastern half of the area into the evening. In the western half of Nebraska, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase back to 30 to 40% in the evening. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. High temperatures look to be in the low 70s to low 80s with southeast winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area...
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.(KOLN)
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. The rain chance will increase to 30 to 40% in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. There could be isolated tornadoes too. High temperatures on Thursday look to be mainly in the 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across the are Thursday. Large hail and damaging...
Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across the are Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few tornadoes are possible.(KOLN)
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance of rain continues Friday and this weekend. The weather pattern may be changing next week with a good chance of dry conditions returning to the area.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
NSAA releases 2023 State Baseball Championship Bracket
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

A little cooler today, but still above average.
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms return Tuesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe, especially in...
KOLN Weather Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms
Brad's Tuesday First Look Forecast
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: Continued warm with more scattered ‘storms...