Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking her students near the southwest corner of the school building when she witnessed an intoxicated woman approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate the woman then lunged towards an eight-year-old student head-first and struck the child in the head which caused pain and a noticeable contusion.

The employee witnessed the woman trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the woman’s arm, however the woman slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor, was quickly located on A Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was taken into custody.

Taylor was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the eight-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

