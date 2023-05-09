Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln

Mollyjo Taylor
Mollyjo Taylor(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking her students near the southwest corner of the school building when she witnessed an intoxicated woman approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate the woman then lunged towards an eight-year-old student head-first and struck the child in the head which caused pain and a noticeable contusion.

The employee witnessed the woman trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the woman’s arm, however the woman slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor, was quickly located on A Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was taken into custody.

Taylor was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the eight-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Canoyer Garden Center has all your gardening needs in Lincoln

Latest News

10/11's Madison Pitsch went to Kohll's Rx to learn more about getting Narcan for free
How to get Narcan for free in 94 Nebraska pharmacies
A vaccine clinic was held March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for residents age 65 and...
COVID-19 emergency declaration ends for Lincoln, some resources will continue
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges