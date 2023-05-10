1 dead after shooting at medical center in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mollyjo Taylor
Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen vehicle and taking...
Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
Damage at Park Elementary following severe weather on Friday in Kearney.
Lightning strike closes elementary school

Latest News

Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Texas
The Texas House expelled Rep. Bryan Slaton after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a...
Texas House votes to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate sexual conduct claims
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same...
Americans likely saw little relief from inflation in April