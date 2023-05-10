Thunderstorm chances continue through the end of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our unsettled weather pattern will mean periodic shower-and-thunderstorm episodes as we transition into the second-half of the week.

Disturbances aloft, along with numerous weak surface boundaries will continue to be the impetus for on-again-off-again precipitation chances through the upcoming 48-hour period. The most likely area for significant thunderstorm activity Wednesday night will be over western Nebraska...as a low-pressure wave slides into that area and then swings into parts of central and northeast Nebraska late. Another piece of energy aloft will combine with a deepening surface low over eastern Colorado on Thursday...once again setting the stage for strong-to-severe thunderstorm development in the west. ‘Storms that fire at that time will push into central Nebraska later Thursday night...but are expected to weaken as they move into eastern Nebraska. The main severe weather threat will then reside in the eastern-half of Nebraska on Friday as the main surface low and upper-level trough of low pressure slides east. Severe weather will be possible for parts of Nebraska and northern Kansas at different times from Wednesday night all the way through to Friday night.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm - Friday (KOLN)

The upper level trough and surface front will slow down...and eventually weaken as it moves east of Nebraska over the weekend...bringing an end to our severe weather threats...but lingering some small precipitation chances on both Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday. Temperatures will also take a bit of a hit this weekend...dropping from the 70s and 80s on Saturday, to the 60s and 70s by Sunday. Expectations are for a weather pattern change as we trundle into next week...with a return of drier conditions along with readings ranging from near 70° to around 80° into the middle of next week.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

