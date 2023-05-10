Bryan Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time since 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in over three years, Bryan Medical Center announced they are not caring for a COVID-19 inpatient.

The medical center shared news of the milestone during National Hospital Week, which celebrates employees for the dedication and care they provide to the people of the region.

The medical center cared for their first COVID-19 inpatient in March of 2020. Bryan Medical Center said it took more than 1,100 days and 4,200 inpatients later to reach the milestone.

Bryan Medical Center (Bryan Medical Center)

