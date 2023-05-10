Bryan Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time since 2020

Bryan Health
Bryan Health(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in over three years, Bryan Medical Center announced they are not caring for a COVID-19 inpatient.

The medical center shared news of the milestone during National Hospital Week, which celebrates employees for the dedication and care they provide to the people of the region.

The medical center cared for their first COVID-19 inpatient in March of 2020. Bryan Medical Center said it took more than 1,100 days and 4,200 inpatients later to reach the milestone.

Bryan Medical Center
Bryan Medical Center(Bryan Medical Center)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mollyjo Taylor
Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen vehicle and taking...
Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
Damage at Park Elementary following severe weather on Friday in Kearney.
Lightning strike closes elementary school

Latest News

Could ‘single subject rule’ trip up merger of abortion and anti-trans bills?
A man spotted on a security camera rummaging through someone else’s vehicle and stealing items...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security camera catches glimpse of man linked to stolen vehicle
Madison Pitsch and Jared Minary go over the latest Crime Stoppers report.
Crime Stoppers on the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio (5/10/23)
Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.
Kearney man arrested in Texas child exploitation investigation