Five Nebraska Softball players honored by the Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Freshman Katelyn Caneda led five Nebraska Softball players who were honored on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Caneda (second base) earned First Team All-Big Ten, All-Defensive and All-Freshman honors, the only player in the conference to receive a spot on all three teams.

Billie Andrews (shortstop) and Brooke Andrews (outfield) joined Caneda, each earning a spot on the First Team All-Big Ten team. This marks the first All-Big Ten honor for Brooke Andrews while Billie Andrews earned all-conference accolades for the third straight season. Billie and Brooke Andrews are the third set of sisters in the Big Ten to receive First Team All-Big Ten honors in the same year and the second from Nebraska. Tatum and Taylor Edwards were both named all-conference first team in 2013 and 2014 while Michigan’s sisters Kari and Karla Kunnen both earned first team honors in 1993.

Mya Felder (first base) joined Caneda on the All-Defensive team. This marked Felder’s second consecutive year being named to the All-Defensive team. Nebraska was the only Big Ten team to place two players on the All-Defensive team.

Abbey Newlun rounded out Nebraska’s honorees, as she was announced as the Huskers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship recipient. Indiana’s Teryn Kern led the conference honorees, earning Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year accolades. Minnesota’s Autumn Pease received Pitcher of the Year accolades while Northwestern’s Kate Rohan took home Coach of the Year honors. After receiving a bye with a fourth-place regular-season finish, the Huskers are set to play in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. (CT) against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Illinois and Wisconsin. The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network and fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.