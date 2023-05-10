Huskers named to 2024 Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown field

Nebraska baseball will open its 2024 campaign in Texas, as the Huskers are one of six teams competing in the Shriners Children's College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field on Feb. 16-18, 2024.(press release)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska baseball will open its 2024 campaign in Texas, as the Huskers are one of six teams competing in the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field on Feb. 16-18, 2024.

The 2024 tournament will mark the fourth year of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Joining the Huskers in the three-day tournament includes Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

“We can’t wait to open the 2024 season at the home of the Texas Rangers for Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown,” said head coach Will Bolt. “We had a great experience last season playing in a three-game series against TCU in Arlington. Globe Life Field is a great ballpark, great venue and a great place for college baseball.”

Globe Life Field has been home to 60 college baseball games since 2021. The 2023 Showdown saw record-breaking attendance numbers of 52,078 fans over the course of three days. The inaugural tournament in 2021 was one of the highest-attended college baseball tournaments in the NCAA. In addition, 32 players from the 2022 College Baseball Showdown were drafted in the 2022 MLB draft.

All games of the 2024 Shriners Children’s College Showdown will once again be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. Tickets will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. For more information visit here.

