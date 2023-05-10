Kearney man arrested in Texas child exploitation investigation

Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.
Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Office (Texas), and the Kearney Police Department, have arrested a Kearney man after a child exploitation investigation.

Montgomery County officials contacted Nebraska officials regarding a child exploitation investigation and had identified a suspect who was located in Kearney.

NSP performed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a home located at 822 D Avenue, in Kearney. The resident, Nicholas Kitzing, 33, was arrested on four arrest warrants from Montgomery County, Texas for possession with the intent to promote child pornography.

Kitzing was lodged in Buffalo County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

