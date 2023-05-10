Lied Center Announces 2023-2024 Season

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lied Center Press Release) - The Lied Center’s 2023-2024 season will feature more than 30 events including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, comedy, family, illusion, and more.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, “Featuring exceptional evenings of music, theater, dance, comedy, illusion, and much more, the thrilling 2023-2024 season truly fulfils our promise of ‘something for everyone!’ From opening night with The Blues Brothers to the return of Lied audience favorites including Wynton Marsalis and Joshua Bell, the Nebraska premieres of Coco in Concert and MOMIX’s Alice in Wonderland, as well as additional just-announced Broadway show To Kill A Mockingbird and much more, it’s going to be a spectacular one!”

Create Your Own Season packages go on sale to the public at 11am on Tuesday, May 16 at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and in-person at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20% off the entire order.

THE 2023-2024 LIED CENTER SEASON

The Blues Brothers; Jim Belushi & Dan Aykroyd - September 22, 2023 at 7:30pm

Emanuel Ax - September 24, 2023 at 4:00pm

Disney’s Aladdin - October 3-8, 2023 (8 performances!)

Jake Shimabukuro - October 12, 2023 at 7:30pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - October 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Tom Papa - October 26, 2023 at 7:30pm

Super Diamond - October 27, 2023 at 7:30pm

Spiderman Into the Spiderverse: Live in Concert - October 29, 2023 at 4:00pm

Coco Live-to-Film Concert; Score Performed Live by Orquesta Folclorica Nacional De Mexico - November 1, 2023 at 7:00pm

Metro Jazz Quintet - November 3, 2023, February 23, 2024, and April 19, 2023 (Lied Commons)

Not Too Far Distant; A New Play by Becky Boesen - November 7-8, 2023 (2 Performances at the Carson Theater)

Behzod Abduraimov - December 5, 2023 at 7:30pm

Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis - December 21, 2023 at 7:30pm

Les Misérables - January 9-14, 2024 (8 Performances!)

Kinetic Light: Descent 0 January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm

Jesus Christ Superstar - February 1-4, 2024 (5 Performances!)

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven - February 14, 2023 at 7:30pm

The Rainbow Fish - February 20, 2023 at 7:00pm

Shrek The Musical - February 29-March 3, 2024 (5 Performances!)

Drum Tao - March 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

Trinity: Classically Irish, With Special Guest Mairead Carlin - March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

The Magic of Rob Lake - March 16, 2024 at 7:30pm

Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway - March 23, 2024 at 7:30pm

Show Way: The Musical - March 26, 2024 at 7:30pm

MOMIX: Alice - March 30, 2024 at 7:30pm

The Cher Show - April 2-3, 2024 (2 Performances!)

Jon Nakamatsu - April 7, 2024 at 4:00pm

Mean Girls - April 12-14, 2024 (5 Performances!)

Brian Regan - April 18, 2024 at 7:30pm

Susan Werner - April 20, 2024 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - April 23, 2024 at 7:30pm

Joshua Bell & Larisa Martinez: Voice & The Violin - May 9, 2024 at 7:30pm

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird - June 11-12, 2024 (2 Performances!)

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra - June 17, 2024 at 7:00pm

