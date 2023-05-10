Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security camera catches glimpse of man linked to stolen vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man spotted on a security camera rummaging through someone else’s vehicle and stealing items from inside has been connected to a vehicle theft, according to Lincoln Police.

Investigators said cameras caught the man breaking into multiple vehicles in the area of 19th and Lake Streets in the early morning hours of April 27.

The owner of one of the vehicles told officers his car was stolen sometime overnight from his driveway. The owner told police the keys had been left inside the vehicle. Officers recovered the abandoned car a few blocks away from the scene.

Police who worked the case connected the thief to several cases after a laptop found inside the stolen car was determined to be stolen from another vehicle around the same time.

The security video of one particular incident showed the man open the door to a SUV parked in the driveway of the homeowner.

The person responsible had braided hair and wore a hoodie sweatshirt with the word Hoodrich on the front, police said.

Investigators have a handful of cases they believe are tied to this one suspect.

A separate case involved a man who threw a bar stool into a convenience store after his card was rejected at the cash register.

Anyone with information on either case has been asked to submit an anonymous tip online or call (402) 475-3600.

