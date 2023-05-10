Matt Rhule speaks at ‘Face the Chamber’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule faced the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to discuss his priorities, hopes, and expectations to a luncheon of 500 people in downtown Lincoln.

The first-year head coach delivered a message of commitment, improvement, and getting a little better every day.

“It says it on the stadium ‘day by day’ does it not? We should probably just as a football program live day by day,” said Rhule. “Be great today. Be purposeful today, and you know what? If you just keep going day, by day, by day stacking bricks with purpose day by day, you build amazing, amazing things.”

He also talked about the warm welcome he’s received since taking the job, and how nice people in Lincoln are.

Rhule was hired in November of 2022 and has garnered a lot of attention by heavily involving himself in traveling across the state and the nation for recruiting.

”I am on a mission to build the classiest, best, college football program that there is. I am on a mission for us to the very best of the best,” said Rhule. “There are no days off, there is no light at the tunnel, we don’t relax. Every single day our mission is to build something that lasts.”

