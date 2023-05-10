Multiple people transported to hospital following rollover crash in Nance County

Two vehicle crash in rural Nance County Tuesday night.
Two vehicle crash in rural Nance County Tuesday night.(Nance County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 10, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital after suffering injuries from a two vehicle accident in rural Nance County Tuesday evening.

The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles collided head-on as they met at the crest of a hill on a gravel road.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pinned inside the car and had to be extracted by the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department and Genoa Rescue, NCSO said. Once the driver was out of the vehicle, they were transported by helicopter to Bryan West.

The occupants of the northbound vehicle, which rolled, were transported by ambulance to the Genoa Community Hospital with less severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front and driver’s side of both vehicles.

