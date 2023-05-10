Rain chances continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in central and western Nebraska with severe weather possible as well. Eastern and southeastern Nebraska will see isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible across much of Nebraska on Thursday and then again on Friday for parts of central and eastern Nebraska.

Severe weather is more likely in western Nebraska on Wednesday. Scattered severe thunderstorms possible in the Nebraska Panhandle and western Nebraska during the day and continuing into the evening hours. A few isolated tornadoes area possible in southwestern Nebraska. Severe weather is not expected in the Lincoln area today.

Mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southeast breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight. Lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Slight risk of severe weather for almost all of Nebraska on Thursday. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day.

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will mainly be in the 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The chance of rain will continue through at least Sunday. It will be cooler on Mother’s Day with the chance for scattered showers.

