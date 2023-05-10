Suspects in stolen SUV try running from officers after stop sticks used to end chase

Stop sticks were used to disable the stolen vehicle.
By 10/11 NOW and Laura Halm
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says two people in a stolen SUV tried running from officers after stop sticks were used to end their pursuit.

According to LPD, at 9:10 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an area of 13th and E Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers said the caller explained that two strangers, a man and woman, had just left in their 2015 Chevy Equinox.

LPD said an officer saw the SUV on S 11th near B and C Streets, where they tried stopping the SUV in the alley but it sped off southbound on 10th Street.

LPD said the SUV was spotted a second time on Williams Street, between Van Dorn and Sheridan, but sped off again.

Nebraska State Patrol deployed its Air Wing and saw the SUV traveling around the city.

According to LPD, a trooper deployed stop sticks on the SUV near 32nd and Fair Streets but it kept driving and both people in the SUV got out and ran away near 40th and Y Streets.

Police said 40-year-old Shernell Henderson was arrested while trying to climb a backyard fence at a home near 40th and Apple Streets.

LPD arrested 39-year-old Tony Smith after he was spotted going into the back entrance of an associate’s home, also near 40th and Apple Streets.

Henderson is facing the following charges:

  • Assault on an officer
  • Resist arrest
  • Criminal mischief

Smith is facing the following charges:

  • DUI>.150 with 3 prior convictions
  • Sex offender registration violation
  • Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
  • Driving during revocation
  • Willful reckless driving
  • Possess open alcohol container in a motor vehicle
  • Refuse to submit to preliminary breath test

