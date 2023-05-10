Utica grocery store transitions to co-op, keeps doors open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For small towns, grocery stores can have a huge impact on the people living there and the local economy. So when the only store in Utica was on the brink of closing, those who live there or come in from nearby decided to make a change, just in time to keep the doors open.

In a change made six months ago, Utica’s grocery store was renamed the Centennial Market Cooperative. Those who shop there said they were able to transition to a co-op quickly without impacting business thanks to some help from UNL.

Back in 2020, Pac “N” Save, Utica’s only grocery store, told their landlords they wanted to leave town and not renew their lease, but agreed to stay in business until the community could figure out how to continue offering a grocery store. Not having one at all is something Utica has been through before, about a decade ago.

“It was sending people to other communities,” said Jenna Greckel, with the Centennial Market Cooperative. “It was sending them out of Utica, which didn’t help bring business here.

Finally, in summer of 2022, a decision was made to pursue a creative solution.

“We were scrambling trying to figure out what what we wanted to do,” Greckel said.

The Pac “N” Save would transition to a co-op by Nov. 1, 2022. Some community members leading the charge on the co-op teamed up with UNL’s cooperative development center to make it happen. The center provided helpful information.

“It’s a lot of business planning, a lot of feasibility, a lot of marketing, a lot of conversations,” said Cindy Houlden with the UNL Cooperative Development Center.

Now-a-days, the co-op is run and owned by about 50 community members.

“It allows the community to stand up and say, this is our store,” Houlden said.

The co-op was able to buy all of Pac “N” Save’s inventory, keeping food on the shelves for their first official day in business. By February, they raised $200,000 to purchase the store’s supplies. Now the next goal is to raise another $200,000 to purchase the building from its owners.

“I want a grocery store here, it adds so much value to a community, and that’s what I want to be a part of,” Greckel said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.