YMCA holding third annual swimsuit drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting today, the YMCA of Lincoln will be hosting their third annual swimsuit drive until May 23.

The goal of the drive is to collect new and gently used swimsuits that will benefit more than 150 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer. It’s an opportunity to teach youth how to swim, along with life-saving water safety skills is made possible by a swimming lesson grant through Y-USA.

“It’s incredibly important to get you comfortable around water those are literally going to be lifesaving skills if they get into a bad situation,” Geoff Weller, Executive Director said. “Especially as we get into the summer months if they’re going to be around water more.”

For those interested in donating, swimsuits can be dropped off at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations.

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street

Sizes needed are youth XS-XL for boys and girls (one-piece preferred). If you don’t have gently used or new swimsuits but would still like to donate they are also accepting monetary or gift card donations.

