YMCA holding third annual swimsuit drive

Starting today, the YMCA of Lincoln is hosting their third annual swimsuit drive.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting today, the YMCA of Lincoln will be hosting their third annual swimsuit drive until May 23.

The goal of the drive is to collect new and gently used swimsuits that will benefit more than 150 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer. It’s an opportunity to teach youth how to swim, along with life-saving water safety skills is made possible by a swimming lesson grant through Y-USA.

“It’s incredibly important to get you comfortable around water those are literally going to be lifesaving skills if they get into a bad situation,” Geoff Weller, Executive Director said. “Especially as we get into the summer months if they’re going to be around water more.”

For those interested in donating, swimsuits can be dropped off at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations.

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street

Sizes needed are youth XS-XL for boys and girls (one-piece preferred). If you don’t have gently used or new swimsuits but would still like to donate they are also accepting monetary or gift card donations.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mollyjo Taylor
Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen vehicle and taking...
Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
Damage at Park Elementary following severe weather on Friday in Kearney.
Lightning strike closes elementary school

Latest News

A man spotted on a security camera rummaging through someone else’s vehicle and stealing items...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security camera catches glimpse of man linked to stolen vehicle
The Lincoln Police Department says two people in a stolen SUV tried running from officers after...
Suspects in stolen SUV try running from officers after stop sticks used to end chase
Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.
Kearney man arrested in Texas child exploitation investigation
Lied Center 2023-24 season
Lied Center Announces 2023-2024 Season