Changes to State Baseball championship schedule due to weather forecast
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to forecasted severe thunderstorms late in the day Friday, the first Class A State Baseball game is moving to a 9 a.m. start.
The tournament will move to a rolling schedule, meaning games 2, 3 and 4 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the preceding game.
Friday’s games will be played at Werner Park near Papillion.
There’s a possibility for severe storms in Omaha after 5 p.m.
