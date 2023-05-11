Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff Joseph Roybal said when negotiations failed to stop a suspect disturbing the peace with a firearm, his deputies needed to take action.

“Fearing that there would be lives at risk, our K9 handler deployed partner K9 Jinx, who subdued the suspect, saving lives, ultimately by sacrificing his own that night,” Roybal said.

Jinx was honored along with other K9 officers killed in the line of duty at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Thursday as part of police week.

Roybal says people love dogs for many reasons, but that night, Jinx showed the best qualities of man’s best friend.

“Their love. The undenying love and devotion to their human partners is unmistakable, and that was a perfect demonstration of that that fateful evening.”

Roybal honored police dogs making that same sacrifice across the country during the K9 ceremony for National Police week by ringing a bell when their name was called.

“It was absolutely an honor. As I was standing there it was very surreal. As the wind would have it, when the roses were being placed, I could smell the roses as I rang the bell.”

Roybal said it’s important to remember the roll all K9 officers play in keeping the public safe.

“Hope, love, and commitment. The undoubted sacrifice and commitment that our K9 partners have for their human partners, that they lay down their lives to save those of their human partners.”

National Police Week runs through Tuesday.

