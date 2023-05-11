Driver hits building in central Lincoln, causes $10,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver was cited after police say she hit a building in central Lincoln while trying to turn onto 27th Street.

Wednesday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 27th and O Streets on a report of a car into building collision.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, responding officers believe that a 2008 Cadillac CTS was westbound on O Street, trying to turn southbound onto 27th, but wasn’t able to complete the turn at the speed they were traveling and hit the building on S 27th.

Police estimate the damage at $10,000 and the Cadillac was listed as totaled.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected in this case, according to LPD.

LPD said the 19-year-old woman driving the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She was cited and released for negligent driving, driving during suspension and no insurance.

