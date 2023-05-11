Huskers battle for Big Ten Tournament Berth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Entering this weekend, four teams are tied in the Big Ten standings with a 10-8 conference record. Nebraska is among those squads. At the moment, each of the four are in the 8-team field for the Big Ten Tournament later this month. However, Illinois is lurking with an 11-10 league mark.

Needless to say, an pressure-packed stretch is ahead for Will Bolt and the Huskers. Nebraska has a pair of series remaining, which will determine whether the Huskers qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Nebraska’s upcoming opponents are Penn State (6-11) and Purdue (10-8).

Players say they’re aware of what’s at stake this month and the team’s focus has increased.

“We know that time is running out,” senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt said. “We have to step on the pedal now and get things rolling.”

Nebraska’s series opener against the Nittany Lions is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Friday at Hawks Field.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

