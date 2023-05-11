Huskers battle for Big Ten Tournament Berth

Will Bolt talks with an umpire during a game at Hawks Field.
Will Bolt talks with an umpire during a game at Hawks Field.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Entering this weekend, four teams are tied in the Big Ten standings with a 10-8 conference record. Nebraska is among those squads. At the moment, each of the four are in the 8-team field for the Big Ten Tournament later this month. However, Illinois is lurking with an 11-10 league mark.

Needless to say, an pressure-packed stretch is ahead for Will Bolt and the Huskers. Nebraska has a pair of series remaining, which will determine whether the Huskers qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Nebraska’s upcoming opponents are Penn State (6-11) and Purdue (10-8).

Players say they’re aware of what’s at stake this month and the team’s focus has increased.

“We know that time is running out,” senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt said. “We have to step on the pedal now and get things rolling.”

Nebraska’s series opener against the Nittany Lions is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Friday at Hawks Field.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Brian Adams' Murder Trial began on Monday
Lincoln man convicted of 2nd degree murder
Attorney General Hilgers says approximately 27,353 consumers in the state will receive a check...
More than 27,000 Nebraskans deceived by TurboTax owner Intuit to receive settlement checks
A man spotted on a security camera rummaging through someone else’s vehicle and stealing items...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security camera catches glimpse of man linked to stolen vehicle

Latest News

Changes to State Baseball championship schedule due to weather forecast
Lexington faced Columbus Scotus in the Class B Quarterfinals at the NSAA State Soccer Tournament.
NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Wed, May 10)
soc
NSAA State Soccer Highlights (Wed, May 10)
Matt Rhule: "Every game that we play in is a big game."
Matt Rhule: "Every game that we play in is a big game."