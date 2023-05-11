Lincoln man convicted of 2nd degree murder

Brian Adams' Murder Trial began on Monday
Brian Adams' Murder Trial began on Monday(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Adams, the Lincoln man who was on trial for the murder of 29-year-old Trevious Clark in 2021, was found guilty Wednesday, just two days after the trial began.

Adams, 52, was found guilty of second degree murder, which carries a 20-year to life in prison sentence, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, which carries a one to 50-year sentence. Whether those sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently is up to the judge. According to defense attorney Jon Braaten, Adams was charged with first degree murder, but the jury instructions also included lesser offenses, and he was convicted of second degree murder, which is intentionally killing someone without premeditation.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

According to prosecutors, the initial incident happened on Oct. 18, 2021 after Adams and the victim, Clark got in a fight.

Prosecutors say Clark initially punched Adams in the face, to which Adams retaliated by striking Clark over the head with a jack handle, then stomped on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, killing him.

The defense and Adams himself admitted that he struck Clark in the head, and stomped on him afterwards, but tried to argue it was self-defense.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mollyjo Taylor
Woman arrested for headbutting child outside elementary school in Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol aided Lincoln Police in recovering a stolen vehicle and taking...
Stop sticks used to recover stolen SUV in Lincoln
Vehicle crashes into bait shop
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle
Joseph Kruger
Lincoln man charged with 1st degree murder in father’s death
Officer impersonation scam targets multiple people in Lincoln

Latest News

Attorney General Hilgers says approximately 27,353 consumers in the state will receive a check...
More than 27,000 Nebraskans deceived by TurboTax owner Intuit to receive settlement checks
A man spotted on a security camera rummaging through someone else’s vehicle and stealing items...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security camera catches glimpse of man linked to stolen vehicle
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man caught on camera stealing from vehicle
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man caught on camera stealing from vehicle
x
Matt Rhule speaks at 'Face the Chamber'