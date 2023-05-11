Lincoln man convicted of 2nd degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Adams, the Lincoln man who was on trial for the murder of 29-year-old Trevious Clark in 2021, was found guilty Wednesday, just two days after the trial began.

Adams, 52, was found guilty of second degree murder, which carries a 20-year to life in prison sentence, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, which carries a one to 50-year sentence. Whether those sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently is up to the judge. According to defense attorney Jon Braaten, Adams was charged with first degree murder, but the jury instructions also included lesser offenses, and he was convicted of second degree murder, which is intentionally killing someone without premeditation.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

According to prosecutors, the initial incident happened on Oct. 18, 2021 after Adams and the victim, Clark got in a fight.

Prosecutors say Clark initially punched Adams in the face, to which Adams retaliated by striking Clark over the head with a jack handle, then stomped on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, killing him.

The defense and Adams himself admitted that he struck Clark in the head, and stomped on him afterwards, but tried to argue it was self-defense.

