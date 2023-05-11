Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time

Lincoln Police say an officer caught Joseph Reyna peering in a bedroom window
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone's window...
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window in the Havelock neighborhood.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man has been arrested for the same crime for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window in the Havelock neighborhood.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Wednesday night just before midnight, officers were dispatched on a report of a prowler near a home off N 62nd Street and Ballard Avenue.

LPD said the responding officer made contact with 64-year-old Joseph Reyna, who they claim was actively peering through a bedroom window.

Police said the officer verbally engaged with Reyna who ran away towards the alley. LPD said Reyna was found in the alley between 61st and 62nd Streets and taken into custody.

According to officers, a neighbor called police after spotting Reyna peering into a bedroom window that was occupied by two people.

Reyna was taken to jail and is facing unlawful intrusion and criminal mischief charges.

LPD said Reyna has been arrested roughly 11 times for similar crimes since 2021.

Back in March, 10/11 took a look at Reyna’s criminal history which shows he’s been arrested on similar charges multiple times, with an arrest affidavit alleging the behavior dates back to 1985.

Lincoln man has been arrested again after he was caught peeping into someone’s window early Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police said.

