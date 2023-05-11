New overnight ramp closure for Highway 77 road construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers can expect a new overnight ramp closure as part of the ongoing Highway 77 road work.

Thursday night, NDOT says the northbound off-ramp at West O Street will be closed for concrete repairs. The department adds that the closure will begin at 7 p.m. and reopen around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Drivers should exit at Rosa Parks, or follow the posted detour signs if they’re trying to access a destination on West O.

All of this is part of the construction taking place on the Homestead Expressway between I-80 and West Denton Road, which the department said would wrap up by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.