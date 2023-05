OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights & scores from Thursday’s games at the 2023 NSAA State Soccer Tournament at Creighton University-Morrison Stadium.

Class B Girls

Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Gross 0

Norris 2, Bennington 1 (SO)

Skutt Catholic vs Elkhorn North 5:30 p.m.

Scotus CC vs Omaha Mercy 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.