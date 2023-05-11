Our thunderstorm threat continues through Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More unsettled weather expected as we head for the end of the week...

A powerful low pressure area responsible for several rounds of severe weather across parts of western and central Nebraska this week will finally begin to push east. As this vigorous system begins to move...it will once again initiate some thunderstorm development in western and central parts of the state late Thursday and into Thursday night. Some of this activity could linger into the overnight period...but a general “weakening” trend is likely as this precipitation-shield tries to reach eastern Nebraska by early Friday morning. The main area of low pressure will then be responsible for one additional round of severe weather Friday mid-afternoon into Friday night...this time or portions of northern and eastern Nebraska. As has been the case for most of the week, the severe weather threat will include the possibility of isolated tornadoes...large hail...damaging winds...as well as periods of heavy rain. Once the severe weather threat ends later Friday night...conditions don’t necessarily “clear up” for your weekend. As our main low pressure system pulls east it will slow down...and thankfully weaken. As it slows, this weather-maker will continue to try and wrap some moisture back across northern and eastern Nebraska on Saturday...with a continued chance for showers and somewhat cooler conditions on tap for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Friday (KOLN)

Skycast 8pm Saturday (KOLN)

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Looking a bit further down the road...much of next week looks quiet...warm...and mainly dry at this time...and according to the latest 8-to-14 day outlooks odds are that a continuation of mainly dry-and-mainly warm conditions are a good bet.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

