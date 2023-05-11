Police officer dies after cruiser goes into river in Alabama

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, authorities said.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose ”always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

