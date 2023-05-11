Resurfacing project begins Thursday on Saltillo Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers just outside of southeast Lincoln can expect an add-on to an already closed road that’s under construction, just north of the South Beltway.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Saltillo Road, between 84th and 120th, will be closed starting Thursday. The department says that’s for a resurfacing project, as a result of the construction of the South Beltway, which required hundreds of dump truck trips along Saltillo from one end of the beltway construction zone to the other when it was being worked on.

NDOT adds that resurfacing will also be taking place on 120th, from where the pavement ends just south of Saltillo to Highway 2.

NDOT says that safety crews will control traffic in this area, primarily on the north end of the 120th Street work and the 120th & Saltillo intersection. Currently, Saltillo is already closed between 70th and 98th. According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the new Saltillo Road closure adds on to that, meaning the road will be closed from 70th all the way to 120th.

NDOT says the work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

