Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Thursday

Brad's Thursday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will begin to move out of southeast Colorado and move northeastward over the next 24 hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected in western Nebraska. Showers and thunderstorms will eventually move into central and eastern Nebraska today and tonight. Scattered severe thunderstorms expected as well.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds the main...
Warm temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska.
Lows in the 50s and 60s Thursday night.
Cooler in western Nebraska and continued warm in central and eastern Nebraska.
A chance of rain through at least Sunday. Cooler on Mother's Day.
