Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Thursday
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will begin to move out of southeast Colorado and move northeastward over the next 24 hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected in western Nebraska. Showers and thunderstorms will eventually move into central and eastern Nebraska today and tonight. Scattered severe thunderstorms expected as well.
